FORT MOHAVE — The Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo Association crowned a variety of champions at the recent Finals at the Mojave Crossing Event Center.
Seth Hall placed first in the men’s Freedom RV All Around standings, with Joseph Parsons second and Jeff Frizzell third.
For the women, Nicole Baggarley was first, Leigh Ann Billingsley second, Cheyanne Tannery third, Shancee Howell fourth and Cindy Welling fifth.
In year-end event standings, Colton Guin was first in tie down roping with Frizzell second and Conor Curbello third. In Inc. team roping heading, A.J. Lutz was first, edging out Bob Pimental, with Ty Thomas a close third. In Inc. team roping heeling, Kyle McCabe was first, Cole Shott second and Lil Michael Calmelat third. In open team roping heading, Pedro Egurrola was first, John Ganoana second and Josh Siggins third. In open team roping heeling, first went to T.J. Brown, Calmelat was second and Junior Zambrano was third.
Clem Zievert was atop the standings in the year-end steer wrestling competition with Wyatt Jurney second and Trevor Duhon third. In tie down roping, Luke Jeffries took top honors with Hall second and Derek Runyon third.
John Killian claimed first in bareback with Lee second and Tyrick Wilson third. Cooper DeWitt claimed first in saddle bronc raiding with Jay Joaquin second and Chance West third. Wyatt Nex was first in bull riding with Paul Carrales second and Hunter Kelly third.
Kayse Mahoney claimed the breakaway title with Baggarley second and McKenzie Frizzell third. Sydney Jacob wound up atop the standings in open barrels with Stacey Padilla second and Allison Resor third. In barrels, Allison Hardt was first, Tannery was second and Amanda Thorpe third.
At the Finals in Fort Mohave, Lee won the bareback title with Killian second and Tolman Moore third. Jurney was first in steer wrestling with Clayton Tuchscherer second, Duhon third and Trey Nahrgang fourth.
Luke Jeffries was the winner in open tie down roping with Talon Cooper second, Kalai Nobriga third and Tristan Mahoney fourth. The tie down roping winner was Guin with Joe Grant second, Dale Davies third and Mark Kibler fourth.
Joaquin won the saddle bronc competition with DeWitt second, Chance West third and Casey Wood fourth.
Rusty Helgerson had the top performance in 12 team roping header. Ty Thomas was second, Mike Enervold third and Hudd Gutierrez fourth. In 12 team roping heeler, Cole Shott was first, Matt Morford second, Casey Green third and Shawn Connelly fourth.
In team roping header, Josh Siggins was first, Ty Thomas Second, Pedro Egurrola third and Casey Green fourth. In team roping heeler, Zambrano was first, Trey Nowlin second, Cl=almelat third and Kyle McCabe fourth.
Nez took the bull riding with Carrales second.
In breakaway roping, McKenzie Frizzell had the best time with Hope Luttreell second, Shelby Alfred third and Kayse Mahone fourth. In barrel racing, Ashley Haller was first, Allison Resor second, Rebecca Kenner third and Stacey Padilla fourth. In Inc. barrel racing, Preslie Wixon was first, Amanda Thorpe second, Jessica Somers third and Kristin Brashers fourth.
