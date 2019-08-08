LAUGHLIN — The body of a girl reported missing in the Colorado River on Wednesday afternoon was found Thursday morning.
Authorities have not released the teenager’s identity nor confirmed the cause of death, although it is suspected to be a drowning. Those announcements will be made by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
According to Aiden Ocampo-Gomez, a public information officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Metro received a call around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, reporting that the girl, who was with a group of people on the river, was missing. Metro enlisted the help of the Bullhead City Police Department Dive Team as well as resources from other area law enforcement and public safety agencies to conduct a search. Those efforts that extended into Wednesday night were unsuccessful.
The search resumed Thursday morning and the girl’s body was found in the river around 7 a.m. Authorities did not say where the body was found.
Local agencies responded to another report of people missing on the river Thursday night. Two women were last seen between the Laughlin Bridge and Bullhead Community Park; one was in an inner-tube without a life jacket and the other was wearing a life jacket while floating alongside the inner tube.
After searchers spent about 45 minutes on the water and shoreline, the women reportedly were found safe at a local business.
