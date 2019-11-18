BULLHEAD CITY — Representatives from Amazing Grace Fellowship in Fort Mohave asked the Colorado River Union High School District board during its Monday night meeting to consider placing plaques at school campuses in the district bearing the nation’s motto: “In God We Trust.”
“Is our national motto currently being displayed in our district?” asked Bill Coulter, retired pastor.
He also asked whether students were being educated about it.
The motto was adopted by the United States in 1956 and first was included on U.S. currency during the Civil War.
Schools in Arizona may display the motto, but aren’t required. Some states require that the motto be displayed in public schools.
Board member Pat Young asked Supt. Todd Flora to look in the matter.
Board President Lori Crampton suggested that each of the three campuses could have a plaque with the motto.
Metal detectors
A request to begin looking into what it would take to place metal detectors at school entry points failed.
Board member Richard Cardone made the request. It has been an area of interest for him since his campaign for the board last year.
“I think we have to move forward,” Cardone said. He said it would serve as a deterrent, allow staff to confiscate such objects and give “the community a sense of security.”
He mentioned recent school shootings, including one at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, last week in which a 16-year-old boy brought a semi-automatic handgun to the school and killed two students, injured three others and killed himself.
Cardone also asked why gates were open that afternoon while he was at Mohave High School.
MHS Principal Steve Lawrence began explaining why the gates were open. Board member Kerry Burgess asked them to stop talking about why the gates were open at that particular time because disclosing such information to the public was itself a security risk.
Crampton said that when the Arizona School Boards Association came to Bullhead in September for a county meeting that campus safety was the primary topic.
“Everybody in America is terrified,” she said. “Metal detectors weren’t brought up.”
Concerns cited included how to obtain money for such things as mental health counseling, guards or modern door locks that could be secured from the inside.
Burgess also pointed out that drugs and vaping potentially are more of an immediate danger to youths.
But “if we had the money we could do a lot of things,” Burgess said.
Board members expressed concern about how best to secure school entrances and exits given current resources. Gates, as well as frequent patrolling of parking lots, were some of the suggested areas to look toward.
Security specifics will be discussed away from the public so procedures aren’t further divulged.
Young also asked when the campus security report would be complete.
Crampton said that because rehab work on the schools is happening slower than anticipated, the report might not be ready until next summer.
Young said that the campuses should be looking at what they can do now and reevaluate that as the various projects are completed.
Other happenings:
- Fieldhouse accounting: Cardone asked why some end-of-the-month figures weren’t included in the August report on the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse but instead were in the September report. He was told by other board members that the fieldhouse system doesn’t report transactions until they are completed.
- Alcohol procedures at fieldhouse: The board gave final approval to alcohol service procedures for outside groups that rent space at the fieldhouse.
- Burgess asked that the board look into whether Bullhead City Elementary School District President Diane Beardsley owes CRUHSD $6,337 for master’s classes after her working relationship was halted. BCESD board member Kory Burgess, Kerry Burgess’ brother, has said she was contractually obligated to pay the money back and has been bringing up the matter during recent BCESD meetings. Beardsley disagreed and said the debt was forgiven.
