TOPOCK — Golden Shores VFW Post 6306’s Auxiliary is collecting items for care packages to send to the crew aboard the USS Ronald Reagan.
The goal is to pack 55 boxes to serve at least 200 sailors. The USS Ronald Reagan is a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered supercarrier on regular patrol in the Pacific Ocean.
Some of the most-requested items by deployed troops are snack foods, personal care items and drink mixes like coffee.
People who wish to donate items may drop them off at the post, 12858 Oatman Highway in Golden Shores. The auxiliary also is accepting cash donations to help pay for shipping of the care packages.
Arrangements can be made for pickup of larger donations.
“At this point, we are collecting everything we can get,” said Marie Thomas, Post Auxiliary treasurer. “We are just sending stuff that reminds them of home.”
They ended up choosing the USS Ronald Reagan because one of the auxiliary member’s grandsons is now aboard.
This is the first time the Golden Shores post has sent a military care package. The group isn’t going in totally blind: A few members have been involved in similar projects by other veterans support groups.
“Right now we have donations from post members and a couple from the community,” Thomas said. “We are just hoping to get the word out.”
As it stands, the post has about one-fifth of what it needs to hit its goal. The latest date to donate by is Sept. 4. Everything will be packed up and shipped out on Sept. 5.
“However, we would like donations sooner than later,” Thomas said. “So, we can get everything organized, but if we have to stay up for 24-48 hours to get it all done by Sept. 5 ... we will.”
She said she and other auxiliary members hope 55 boxes is a low goal and they can do more than that. If more than enough donations come in, they also will send boxes to a group of troops with boots on the ground.
Call the VFW post at 928-768-3033 for questions.
The USS Ronald Reagan went on its maiden deployment on Jan. 4, 2006, to conduct naval operations during the Global War on Terrorism. By May of that year, the carrier had concluded 14 military operations.
In August 2015, the USS Ronald Reagan departed San Diego as the Forward Deployed Naval Force replacement for USS George Washington in Yokosuka, Japan.
It still is in use today. In addition to its role of patrolling the Pacific, the ship and crew have been used for humanitarian and disaster relief.
