GOLDEN VALLEY — The body of a Golden Valley boy was discovered Thursday, about 2 1/2 hours after he was reported missing.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said it appears that 9-year-old Alexander Lee was fatally injured in an accident involving a Yamaha 600 quad.
MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said the sheriff’s office learned at 6:45 p.m. that Lee had been seen riding the quad around noon in the area of Dewey and Agua Fria in Golden Valley.
“Searchers canvased the area and at approximately 9:15 p.m., the child was located in a wash near Estrella Road and Chino Drive,” Mortensen said. “The quad was located nearby and it appeared to detectives that a traffic incident had occurred causing the child to be ejected.”
CPR and life-saving measures were administered by medical personnel at the scene but Lee was declared dead.
In the missing persons statement, the sheriff’s office said that Lee had been seen wearing a blue and black street bike helmet. It wasn’t clear if he was wearing the helmet at the time of the accident.
Lee was riding alone at the time of the crash.
The investigation is continuing.
