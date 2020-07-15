KINGMAN — A judge ruled Wednesday that a Golden Valley man who allegedly shot at his brother in Kingman will be held without bond.
Robert John Vogt Jr., 44, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of endangerment, child abuse, drive-by shooting, discharging a firearm at a structure, criminal damage, misconduct with a weapon and a drug charge.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Karolina Czaplinska asked that Vogt be held without bond by arguing that Vogt was a danger to the victim and the community. Vogt allegedly used a gun to fire at his brother and two young girls in the victim’s truck.
Sheriff’s detective Dustin Dobbyn testified that on June 14, Vogt’s car approached his brother’s truck parked in front of a friend’s house in north Kingman. The victim sped off but Vogt followed him and, when the brother stopped, Vogt allegedly rammed his car into the back of the victim’s car.
Vogt then allegedly fired two shots into the victim’s back window with one round barely missing one of two 9-year-old girls, who were in the car. The victim managed to drive off.
Dobbyn interviewed one of the girls in the truck who said she had heard two to three loud pops. She suffered minor injuries from the glass broken by the bullet that hit the back window. The girl also said Vogt had tried to kill his brother in the past.
Dobbyn also testified that Vogt had a lengthy criminal history. A .22-caliber revolver, methamphetamine and a pipe were found in Vogt’s car. The bullet holes in the victim’s car were consistent with the revolver found in Vogt’s car.
Vogt’s attorney, Randy Craig, asked Dobbyn what the girl’s demeanor was, and if she was in shock. He also said the victim told police that both brothers tried to kill each other. Craig also questioned Vogt’s lengthy criminal history, arguing it only involved drug possession and illegally possessing a gun.
The victim testified that he has been terrified of his brother for the last 15 years. He also testified of the June 14 shooting incident, saying he believed Vogt was going to kill him when he saw him approach in his car. He would not feel safe if Vogt was released, he stressed.
Craig also asked the brother if he saw Vogt fire the shots. The brother said he didn’t. Craig asked if Vogt had stabbed him with a knife in the past. The brother said he hadn’t.
Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert said Vogt knew his brother and two young girls were in the truck but rammed the victim’s truck and fired several shots into the truck anyway. The judge ruled that Vogt was a danger to the victim and the community and ordered that Vogt be held without bond.
