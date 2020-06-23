KINGMAN — A Golden Valley man was indicted last week on charges stemming from a drive-by shooting in Kingman.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Robert John Vogt Jr. on 14 felony counts including two counts of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of endangerment, child abuse, drive by shooting, discharging a firearm at a structure, criminal damage, misconduct with a weapon and a drug possession charge.
Vogt, 44, is expected to be arraigned on the charges Thursday at the county jail where he is being held on a $250,000 bond.
On June 14, Vogt’s brother told police that he was parked in front of his friend’s house in Kingman when Vogt’s car approached at a high rate of speed. The brother sped off but Vogt followed him and when the brother stopped, Vogt allegedly rammed his car into the back of the victim’s car, the sheriff’s office reported.
Vogt then allegedly fired two shots into the victim’s car with one round barely missing two juvenile girls who were in the car. The victim managed to drive off. One of the girls was taken to a Kingman hospital for minor injuries suffered in the crash.
Sheriff deputies stopped Vogt a short time later and found a .22-caliber revolver, methamphetamine and a meth pipe in the car. The bullet holes in the victim’s car were consistent with the revolver found in Vogt’s car, MCSO reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.