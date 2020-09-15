GOLDEN VALLEY — A weekend motorcycle fatality is under investigation in Golden Valley.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported the motorcycle and a Ford pickup truck collided at about 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the area of Oatman Highway and Shinarump Drive.
Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said the driver of the motorcycle, Roman Grant, 25, of Golden Valley, was dead at the scene of the crash. She said Grant was eastbound on Shinarump as his motorcycle came over a hilltop.
“The Ford was traveling westbound on Shinarump Drive when it entered into the left-turn lane onto the Oatman Highway,” Mortensen said. She said the driver advised he saw no oncoming traffic and began his turn when struck by the motorcycle.
“Witnesses on scene advised that the motorcycle was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed, and as it came over the hill the driver of the truck had no time to stop,” Mortensen said.
Toxicology is pending at the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office and the Ford and motorcycle were towed as part of the continuing investigation.
