KINGMAN — A Golden Valley man was sentenced Monday to two decades behind bars for a hit-and-run collision that killed a Bullhead City woman.
Joseph Lloyd Whybark, 35, pleaded guilty in November to failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving a death and tampering with physical evidence in one case and burglary and misconduct involving weapons in another case.
Whybark was involved in an April 23, 2019, collision that took the life of Krisandrea Lynn Pannell-Cashen, 62. Her body was found in the roadway in the area of Colorado Road and Brook Drive in Golden Valley.
Whybark’s attorney, Chris Donis, asked for a mitigated 12-year prison sentence, citing his client’s abusive childhood, his addiction to drugs, his remorse, his taking responsibility for the collision and his family support.
Donis also said the accident happened in the middle of the night, on an unlit road and the victim was wearing dark clothing. Donis also said Whybark didn’t cause the victim’s death. His offense was what happened after the collision.
Whybark also spoke in court to apologize to the victim’s family. His mother and fiancee also tearfully spoke on his behalf.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Bob Moon said there was little documented evidence of Whybark’s abusive childhood submitted in court. He said Whybark went into “CYA mode” when he hid his car in a wash.
Even wearing dark clothing at night, a human normally would be seen by a driver if illuminated by headlights, Moon added. He also pointed out that there were no skid marks on the road. The defendant simply left Pannell-Cashen on the road, then covered it up, he suggested.
“He ran her down and didn’t look back,” Moon said.
Pannell-Cashen’s sister, niece and daughter also read letters in court, asking the judge for no mercy in his sentencing. Whybark left Pannell-Cashen on the road and didn’t help her. He had his car towed away and hid it instead.
Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle said Whybark didn’t stop to help the victim and he also reported his vehicle stolen two days after the fatality and tried to cover up the collision by hiding his car.
Carlisle sentenced Whybark to nine years in prison for the failure to stop charge and a concurrent two-year sentence for the tampering charge. The judge also sentenced Whybark to 6 1/2 years in prison for the burglary charge and 4 1/2 years for the weapons charge to run consecutively to each other and to the first two charges.
Whybark’s vehicle was located the day after the collision, abandoned in a wash in the west end of Golden Valley. Detectives found substantial evidence linking the vehicle to the victim’s death. Whybark reportedly confessed in June to being the driver of the car.
