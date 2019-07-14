KINGMAN — Friends and family members spoke of the magnificence of Jessica Orozco, as the man who killed her was sentenced to the Arizona Department of Corrections on Thursday.
They told the court that the 31-year-old Kingman woman excelled at everything and that her loss left a void in all their lives.
Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle was told that Orozco was a gifted parent, a beloved co-worker and a brilliant botanist.
“Everything that she ever touched turned into flowers,” said Orozco’s uncle, Shaun Gaskins.
A jury last month convicted Gerald Richardson, 58, of manslaughter in Orozco’s death last October. Orozco was returning a child to Richardson’s home when he fired a shot through his front door, allegedly suspecting the presence of an intruder.
Carlisle noted that the jury rejected the defense theory that the shooting was justified because Richardson had the right to protect himself and his property. Prosecutor James Schoppmann said Richardson had many options other than to blindly fire through his front door while a woman and two children were on his porch.
“This was senseless,” Schoppman said. “This was reckless. This was unjustified.”
Input to the court noted the suffering of the 10-year-old boy Orozco was adopting. The child has been returned to foster care in the California system.
Carlisle ordered a 10 1/2-year prison term but completed sentencing does not necessarily end the case. An Aug. 9 hearing has been scheduled regarding contested restitution; an appeal is possible.
Defense attorney Robin Puchek said he will be filing a motion to vacate and set aside Richardson’s conviction and sentence. The motion will be based upon input from trial jury member Lynette Wedemeyer.
Wedemeyer wrote Carlisle twice after the verdicts. She said she and another juror who were not convinced were browbeaten by other jurors before they joined in the guilt determination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.