KINGMAN — Multiple family members spoke on behalf of a convicted sex offender who was sentenced in Kingman on Thursday to 21 years in prison.
Shawn Cameron’s mother, grandfather, aunt and others expressed bewilderment that the man they said was such a good father had been accused, let alone convicted, of sex crimes involving his adopted daughter.
“It’s just unbelievable,” Cameron’s grandfather said. “He’s been the best grandson that I think anyone can have.”
Other family members said the victim, now 20, fabricated the allegations when she had a troubled period as a teenager.
Prosecutor Amanda Claerhout rebutted that assessment, saying sex crime victims frequently act out due to trauma associated with their abuse. She also said manipulation by Cameron, 43, might explain why she waited more than a decade before telling anyone about the sexual activity that began when she was just 5 years old.
Claerhout handled the sentencing hearing while deputy Mohave County attorney Greg McPhillips took the case to trial in July. McPhillips said years of abuse by Cameron ended in Golden Valley in 2017 when the investigation began after the victim told friends and a school resource officer.
McPhillips said the victim didn’t realize the activity was wrong for years, but learned otherwise as she matured. Both McPhillips and the victim told the jury that Cameron repeatedly committed sex offenses during regularly scheduled “affection time” on Wednesdays and Sundays.
“It made me feel dirty,” the victim testified. “It made me hate him.”
The jury deliberated for almost three hours before convicting Cameron of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, sexual conduct with a minor and continuous sexual abuse of a child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.