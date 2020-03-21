KINGMAN — A 14-year prison term was ordered for a Golden Valley man who pleaded guilty to armed robbery and negligent homicide in separate criminal cases. Marcus Blanchard, 18, was sentenced by Mohave County Superior Court judge Derek Carlisle.
During a March 4 change of plea hearing, prosecutor Bob Moon told the court that Blanchard was 16 years old in March 2018 when he tried to take a bag of marijuana from a person in a vehicle outside a party in the 3500 block of North Bonita Road. Moon said the victim suffered a fractured skull when Blanchard struck him with what was either a pistol or pellet gun.
Moon said the negligent homicide occurred two months later. Moon said other juveniles were scared that Blanchard was driving too fast before he lost control and crashed a vehicle on State Route 68 on May 15, 2018.
Two minors were injured and another was killed when partially ejected.
