KINGMAN — The Arizona Department of Public Safety has released the name of a pedestrian who was fatally injured when struck by a vehicle in Golden Valley.
Officers responded at 9:33 p.m. Monday to the Highway 68 incident at mile marker 25.7
DPS Trooper Jonathan Montes said George Carson, 34, of Golden Valley, was dead at the scene of the accident. He said Carson was struck by a 2015 silver Honda hatchback whose driver was not injured.
Montes said DPS is investigating why Carson was in the roadway when struck.
