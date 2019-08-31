KINGMAN — A Golden Valley woman was arrested Thursday for her alleged involvement in theft of property worth more than $14,000. Spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said the Mohave County Sheriff’s office began investigating Aug. 20 when a business burglary was reported.
Arriving investigators were advised that a lock had been broken off a storage building at a business in the 4700 block of the Oatman Highway. Tools and furniture that were engraved with the name of the business had been taken.
Authorities advised area pawn shops that whoever stole the property might try to exchange items for cash. A woman and two men tried to pawn some of the stolen property at a Beale Street pawn shop in downtown Kingman on Tuesday.
The trio was gone when deputies arrived to investigate. The two men were located and Mortensen said it was determined they did not know the items had been stolen.
Mortensen said deputies reviewed surveillance system video at the pawn shop and recognized the female suspect to be Jessica Blackburn, 29, who was known to them from previous contact. Deputies recovered Blackburn’s purse during the investigation and found it to contain syringes and a usable quantity of heroin.
Mortensen said deputies detained Blackburn when they responded on Thursday to a report of someone trying to sell stolen items at a home in the 3400 block of Mayer Road in Golden Valley. Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft, trafficking in stolen property, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
