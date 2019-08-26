KINGMAN — A Golden Valley woman who has worked for the Mohave County Attorney’s Office for 26 years recently was presented a lifetime achievement award.
Robin Traxler was lauded during the Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys Advisory Council annual conference for administrative professionals Friday in Mesa.
Traxler began her career in support of the criminal justice system in 1980 as a dispatcher for the Mohave County sheriff’s office. She transitioned to the county attorney’s office in 1993, where she has been indispensable, according to County Attorney Matt Smith.
“Robin is an intricate part of our ‘business’ and is a go-to person for most every process and function of the office,” Smith wrote in his form nominating Traxler for the award. “Robin single-handledly implemented our current case management system back in 2000 and her expertise has allowed us to continue to refine office processes to utilize an approach of easy access to electronically to all of our documents, interviews, photos and more.”
Smith said Traxler has helped keep young attorneys on task and focused. He said she has an unparalleled work ethic, frequently sacrifices her personal time and is very deserving of the lifetime achievement honor.
“Robin, from the moment she joined our office, has been the epitome of what this award represents,” Smith wrote.
