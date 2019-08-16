BULLHEAD CITY — Golden Vertex Corp. began the long, expensive process of reopening the long-dormant Moss Mine east of Bullhead City in 2013.
By 2017, mining operations had resumed. By 2018, the mine yielded its first gold and silver in decades.
Now, Golden Vertex is seeking to expand the operation east of Silver Creek Road after the mine recorded its most productive month in its modern history.
The Bureau of Land Management will hold a public meeting on Aug. 29 to hear comments on the proposed mine expansion. The time and location of the meeting were not immediately available.
BLM said that Golden Vertex has proposed expanding its operations, currently on private land owned by the company, onto adjacent federal land, operating on less than a square mile of BLM-managed territory. The agency also indicated that Golden Vertex is interested in conducting exploratory drilling on additional federal property east of Bullhead City.
The announcement comes on the heels of news from Northern Vertex Corp., the parent company of Golden Vertex, that more than 3,000 ounces of gold and 22,000 ounces of silver were produced at the current open-pit mine site in July. Since March, the mine has produced more than 12,000 ounces of gold and 77,000 ounces of silver, according to Northern Vertex figures.
“We are pleased to report our best production month ever at the Moss Mine,” said Kenneth Berry, president and CEO of Northern Vertex, in a statement on Northern Vertex’s webpage. “The improvement in production is a direct reflection of our management team’s transparent operational culture, modifications to the Merrill Crowe (leaching) facility and adjustments to pad management.”
Added General Manager Joel Murphy, “Work continues at (the) site to build a world class management team. To this end, the site underwent a structural reorganization in management that will set the operational team going forward. Now that we have gone into steady state production, our goal is to build the best mining team we can. The hiring of safe, dedicated personnel to fill our positions is paramount to our future. Now that all aspects of our operations are reaching steady state operations, work is focused on the reduction of operating costs. We have several large projects on site to keep things operating well into the future with a pad expansion by year end and reviews for building a power line to site.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.