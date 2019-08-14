BULLHEAD CITY — There is another player in the ongoing war of words between the City of Bullhead City and EPCOR Water Arizona.
It’s the influential Goldwater Institute, a conservative/libertarian think tank based in Phoenix.
Jon Riches, director of national litigation and general counsel for the Goldwater Institute, used a blog on the institute’s website (golwaterinstitute.org) to blast city officials for “utilizing public resources to advocate for their preferred policy positions and get back to the business of administering their offices or agencies, rather than electioneering from them.”
Riches’ sharp words, authored earlier this week, are in response to complaints by Taxpayers Against City Takeover, a political action committee supported by EPCOR Arizona Water, that the city has violated Arizona law regarding “unlawful electioneering,” trying to influence voters to support Proposition 415, a November ballot measure that would allow the city to pursue takeover of EPCOR’s Bullhead City assets.
TACT filed complaints with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and the Mohave County Attorney’s Office. Those complaints are being reviewed.
In Riches’ mind, there is no question that city officials — or people directed by city officials — overstepped their boundaries in promoting passage of Prop 415.
“Arizona law wisely prohibits politicians and government bureaucrats from using your taxpayer dollars to advocate for their preferred outcome in an election,” he wrote. “Yet government officials in this state continue to ignore these laws on ballot questions in upcoming elections. Even more troubling, government employees are weighing in on voter initiatives that seek to limit their authority and the growth of government programs they oversee. In other words, those who are elected or appointed to represent us are instead using our tax dollars to advance policy positions that they have a vested financial interest in.”
Riches wrote that there is no question in his mind that the city has violated the law by “asking voters to support Proposition 415, which would authorize the city to acquire by eminent domain private water utilities that the city would then own and operate. To assist in its efforts for this government grab, city leaders, including the mayor, have made extensive use of city resources to influence the election.”
Riches continued: “The city placed posts on its official Facebook page ‘asking voters to approve funding to acquire EPCOR water systems.’ And the city has also put out press releases, purchased billboards, and even used city utility bills to influence public opinion regarding Proposition 415.
“Arizona law could not be plainer on the illegality of the city’s actions: ‘A city or town shall not spend or use its resources, including the use or expenditure of monies, accounts, credit, facilities, vehicles, postage, telecommunications, computer hardware and software, web pages, personnel, equipment, materials, buildings or any other thing of value of the city or town, for the purpose of influencing the outcomes of elections.’ Arizona law does not permit government officials or employees to use our tax dollars to support their preferred outcome of an election.”
Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter responded to Riches’ blog — and continuing criticism of the city by others opposed to Proposition 415 — with a statement Wednesday afternoon.
“The city has reached out to the attorney general and the county attorney through outside legal counsel and maintains the claim is without merit,” he wrote. “The city is simply providing information to the public to assist in the casting of educated votes, which is allowed by law. The city has removed two different billboard designs and will continue to review, modify and add additional billboards and publish other materials to assist in voter education. The city continues to believe that it has an obligation to educate the voters about this very important upcoming ballot proposition.”
The Goldwater Institute is not required to disclose the identities of its major donors under U.S. tax law, although many public policy groups do. It isn’t clear if there is any connection between Goldwater and EPCOR or TACT.
