BULLHEAD CITY — Daniel McCarthy, a Republican challenging incumbent U.S. Sen. Martha McSally, visited with members of the Mohave County Republican Party on Monday at Mohave Steakhouse.
McCarthy, 34, a businessman from Glendale, announced his intention to run against McSally in next August’s Republican primary. McSally holds the Senate seat that was occupied by the late Sen. John McCain for more than 30 years.
McCarthy said he is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump.
“When (Ronald) Reagan hit, there was a Reagan Revolution,” McCarthy said. “What about a Trump Revolution? This is what this is.”
He said during the hour-long meet-and-greet that, if elected to the U.S. Senate, one of the first things he would do is create legislation that would put control of Arizona’s federal lands into the hands of Arizona officials.
He also said he supports Trump’s stances on immigration, gun control and a host of other issues.
“Our southern border has been invaded by 30 million immigrants,” he said. “Our Second Amendment rights have been questioned.”
McCarthy said he considers this point in the nation’s history as defining a generation.
The idea is to “dismantle everything the federal government uses to micromanage us.”
The father of four also described himself and his wife, Elexsis, 32, as entrepreneurs. They are the owners of DeLex Realty and The Make-Up Eraser, the latter business selling a patented cloth that requires only water for removal of make-up that also exfoliates one’s face.
DeLex is ranked the No. 10 such business in the state and The Make-Up Eraser has more than $50 million in worldwide sales.
McCarthy said that Trump does need to realize those people who comprise “the swamp” won’t work with him. The president must find better people to work for him in the White House, he said.
The candidate isn’t nearly as happy with some national Republican Party officials, however.
He talked about the not-so-warm welcome to the Senate race he received by telephone from Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee Chairwoman.
He said that during a 20-minute conversation in June that McDaniel explained to him that he had “no right to run” and that the party would do “what they needed to stop him.”
“How about a hello?” he remarked about what transpired.
Not long afterward, he started getting phone call after phone call from people in the national media.
“The phone conversation was leaked to the press by McDaniel and her people,” he said.
And the party quickly persuaded Trump to endorse McSally before McCarthy announced his intention to run. Some conservative Republicans have described her as too much of a centrist.
“(McSally) would vote to impeach the president,” he said.
However, McSally said last week, “I think Arizonans want people to take it seriously and not have pure, partisan motives,” according to the Arizona Republic.
He also questioned Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s interest in a “red flag” law to help prevent mass shootings in the state.
“Gun rights are vital to our freedom,” McCarthy said. “No new red flag laws for Arizona, and no new red flag laws for America.”
That’s why the country “needs someone like me,” he said.
McCarthy also stressed that “it’s not going to be me who wins this. It’s us.”
Two Democrats are running for McSally’s seat: Mark Kelly and Mohammad Arif. A third Republican is in the race along with McCarthy and McSally: Craig Brittain.
The primary election will be Aug. 4, 2020. The general election is Nov. 3, 2020.
McCarthy has a website: Demanddaniel.com.
