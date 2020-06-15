BULLHEAD CITY — A sparse crowd showed up to Rotary Park on Monday morning for a meet and greet with congressional candidate Anne Marie Ward.
Ward, who bills herself as a true fiscal conservative, took time to lay out how she got here as well as why she is challenging incumbent Republican Paul Gosar in the Aug. 4 primary election for the 4th District seat.
“My goal is to put representative back in representative government,” said Ward. “I’ve spent the last eight months driving over 40,000 miles through our seven counties. I’ve gone to the border, visited the jail, gone to mental and behavioral health institutions, gone to hospitals, schools, you name it. Really finding out what is going on in our district and where we need to go. I firmly believe that it’s not me that has all the answers, but all of us as stakeholders coming together and saying this is where we’re at and where we need to go.”
Ward grew up in Prescott Valley, but her husband, Robert, is a Bullhead City native. For Ward, that allowed her to experience Bullhead City and learn about the needs of the community.
She originally had gone to school to be an attorney, but after getting her bachelor’s degree in political science, she changed her mind and went back to school to get her master’s in education. She worked as a teacher, but after Common Core came on board, she saw it as federal overreach and went back to school again.
“I went on and got my doctorate in business leadership, opened my own consulting firm and started teaching small businesses how to grow themselves, start planning for the future and develop themselves as leaders,” said Ward.
Ward said she believes that exceptional leadership will keep the nation moving forward and, although she hasn’t worked her way up through the ranks, she said she believes that she can provide that leadership.
“I’m not a politician, I’m a community member,” Ward stressed. “I didn’t start in town council, then to state and on to federal. I’m not here to work my way up the food chain. I’m here to serve, to do my job, to help our communities and go home.”
The three foundations of Ward’s campaign are the economy, health care and education.
“Let’s dive in and work on these,” said Ward, “but right behind them in our area is open spaces. Being able to get out onto our public lands.”
Ward told the story of a family she met who paid more than $1,000 a month for health insurance that didn’t begin to cover costs. She added her own personal story where her young son had a minor injury and it resulted in a bill of around $5,000.
She said she believes that a shortage of providers in rural areas of the country like Bullhead City could be repaired if they could incentivize providers to go to rural communities and stay.
For education, she has stronger opinions on problems, having come from a teaching background.
“I was listening to teachers saying it’s a real struggle to provide what’s expected with all these federal mandates that come down,” said Ward. “Rarely are we (the teachers) asked ‘what do we need?’ That’s a paradigm shift that we need to make. It’s very discouraging to see so many students come out of the college graduation and not be able to find a job. Yet, the number one concern I hear from businesses in every industry is work force. They can’t find people to hire. Time to align those two together.”
She finished the meet and greet by talking about how she believes Gosar is not getting it done, citing her belief that Gosar has “not enacted any legislation that has directly impacted our communities.”
Other issues that she disagreed with Gosar on include the farm bill (Gosar voted no), the balanced budget amendment (“He was one of six Republicans to cross the aisle and vote with the Democrats”), the 9/11 First Responders Act (Gosar voted no) and voting against a bill making it a felony to assault a law enforcement officer.
“People are excited for change,” said Ward. “They want to see things move forward. We have 10-, 15-, 40-year-old problems. That should not be the case. Unfortunately Congressman Gosar has never lived in our district. He’s a resident of Flagstaff. I grew up here, I’ve lived here, I’m raising my kids here. I have a stake in where we are going.”
Ward spoke about being active in the communities, including showing leadership by volunteering during the COVID-19 situation.
“When COVID-19 hit, we started volunteering everywhere,” Ward said of her teams of volunteers. “We were doing everything from transporting PPE, helping feed the homeless, to helping with homeless high school seniors, to serving at food banks. I’m here, I’m listening. Paul Gosar was completely absent. You weren’t there advocating for us. That’s the opposite of what we needed. Elected leaders don’t belong in an ivory tower. They belong in the communities that they serve, representing, advocating and fighting for what communities need.”
To get more information on Ward’s philosophy, she said to go to her website at www.AnneMarieForCongress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.