BULLHEAD CITY — U.S. House candidate Anne Marie Ward visited the area on Tuesday. One of her stops was at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
Ward, 29, a Republican from Prescott, declared her candidacy earlier this month for the seat held by five-term 4th District Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Prescott.
She spoke to WARMC CEO Michael Stenger and Chief of Staff Dr. Waheed Zehri before touring the hospital.
Ward said her interest in health care is significant. She met with Stenger and Zehri to discuss what small rural hospitals are lacking and to find out what she might be able to do to assist them if she’s elected.
WARMC is amid a surge in the number of patients who consider the Tri-state their winter residence.
“We’re not sure why they travel to a distant land when they have multiple health issues,” Stenger said. Except that winters where many of the area’s part-time residents come from can be “dark, cold, dreary and miserable.”
Zehri said WARMC’s emergency room becomes even busier at this time of year.
Too often, he said, a patient’s family members can’t tell a doctor, nurse or other member of staff what types of medications their loved one takes.
Both asked that legislators approve universal Medicare data sharing. A secure online information sharing system would offer care providers electronic access to such things as a patient’s medical history and prescription medications.
Zehri said that at times he has had to wait at least two weeks to obtain patient information through current means.
“Sometimes it can be too late,” he emphasized.
Ward asked about the potential over-prescription of opioids. She told Stenger and Zehri that at least one area doctor has said opioids have been given a bad name because there are patients who rely on such drugs as part of their care regimen. Some patients are finding it difficult to fill prescriptions because of widespread concern.
“We know there are some people who need them,” Stenger said. “Not everyone is addicted.”
The goal is for care providers to use good judgment, be careful, and watch for problems a patient might have with opioids.
Care providers also need to offer treatment alternatives to patients.
Zehri pointed out that some patients will fight not to lose those prescriptions.
“After two or three years they get used to it,” Zehri said. “They say they’ll just get them from the street.”
Stenger also said that in Arizona, prescriptions for Schedule II controlled substance opioids will have to created electronically starting Jan. 1.
This is meant to stop people from stealing prescription pads and writing their own prescriptions and limit prescribing of opioids to doctors, Stenger said.
How do you go about changing the culture?” Ward asked.
Stenger said that it’ll require public service announcements and the will of the community to make such a change.
“Not just doctors and hospitals,” he explained.
The prescription drug lobby also wields a great deal of influence — and money — Stenger said.
Pharmaceutical and Research Manufacturers of America spent more than $22.7 million on lobbying alone so far this year. More than two dozen drug companies have spent at least $2 million on lobbying efforts.
Recruitment of doctors, nurses and other health care professionals to rural areas is another concern. There are about a dozen care specialities either underserved or not served.
“We try to recruit people from Western states,” Stegner said. “They understand the climate.”
It might help rural areas to attract more doctors if the process to obtain J-1 visas for foreign physicians was easier, he told Ward.
Zehri explained that he came here in 1995 on such a visa.
Stenger said care providers can lose out on hiring people with excellent training because of the paperwork required.
The three agreed that quality of life for a physician’s family also is important. Bullhead City is somewhat challenging for families because it’s a community geared in many ways toward the needs of seniors.
“Retirees don’t care about growth or education,” Zehri said.
Their concerns more often are focused on obtaining health care and being able to travel through the community easily.
He asked Ward to work toward improving education because medical professionals with families “don’t want to bring their kids here.”
Allowing rural medical facilities to offer loan subsidies to physician job candidates whose expertise is in needed specialties such as family medicine and obstetrics, for example, could make coming to the area a more viable option. Some candidates owe up to $500,000 in student loan debt, Stenger said.
There also are nursing and physical therapist shortages that need to be addressed.
Further, many rural education providers — including community colleges — can’t afford to pay salaries that instructors with PhDs demand, so there are only so many people being trained for these jobs, Stenger said.
Other areas of concern discussed included finding a way to help seniors who continue living at home because their financial situation isn’t sufficient for them to get into an assisted living facility.
Upfront costs seniors can be asked to pay are another frustration for care providers. Zehri said that when a patient can’t pay, the result means that their condition becomes even more serious and sometimes even leads to their death.
Finding a way for more private care providers to provide care to veterans now struggling to see U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs providers also is important to many in the community.
“What do you expect from me?” Ward asked.
“To do all of these things,” Zehri replied. “Somebody has to step up.”
Conversations with various political candidates have occurred for at least 20 years but “after the election, you don’t see their face until the next election,” Zehri also said.
Ward said that she didn’t want to follow the same route as other candidates who have preceded her.
“These meetings shouldn’t be the same after 20 years,” Ward said. “With all the problems there’s an opportunity for good.”
Her biography explains that she believes it will take “new, fresh leadership” that adheres to conservative values to defeat the current “rise of the socialist movement.”
“We need a leader focused on bettering the lives of the people by listening to, and understanding, the unique needs of the people,” she said. “Young leaders must step up to carry on the legacy of our founders and the greatest generation.”
Other specific concerns she has include addressing homelessness and the lack of behavioral mental health care. The Guardian Foundation is a local example of a community group helping local homeless people get off the streets, she said.
Securing the border, ensuring forest health and water security as well as defending farming, ranching and mining industries are other priorities for Ward.
However, she said, “the federal government doesn’t need to be involved with everything.”
Ward, an Arizona native, is married to Robert Ward and the couple has two children. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science, a master’s in education and a doctorate in leadership.
She used to be an educator and had her own consulting business before taking a job in Washington, D.C. to work for the U.S. Senate doing outreach into Northern Arizona.
Her husband graduated from Mohave High School. He has family members who helped build Davis Dam, she added.
