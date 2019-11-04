BULLHEAD CITY — Homeless does not mean forgotten.
Mohave Electric Cooperative is providing financial support for an eight-bed veterans’ wing of the BHHS Legacy Foundation Christine Stamper Center for Help & Hope.
The facility, under construction on North Oatman Road at Miracle Mile in Bullhead City, is scheduled to open next spring.
U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, a member of the Rural Veterans Caucus, visited the building on Monday. Gosar has a long-standing interest in veterans affairs, such as getting veterans the benefits and care they deserve and earned.
“Mohave Electric supports veterans in many ways throughout our service territory,” said Tyler Carlson, CEO of MEC. “Our board of directors recognizes our community has a critical need to assist homeless veterans with temporary shelter and nutrition and other assistance to help them get back on their feet.”
In 2018, the MEC board established a goal to partner with local charities and organizations, including BHHS Legacy Foundation and Catholic Charities Community Services, to provide a facility for veterans who are temporarily without adequate shelter.
Construction began last January with an expected completion date in 2020.
The MEC board of directors voted to authorize Carlson the ability to grant up to $30,000 annually of assigned capital credits to the veterans wing of the shelter for the purpose of delivering financial assistance for the facility to support homeless veterans in the MEC service communities of Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Golden Shores, Kingman, Wikieup, Hackberry and Peach Springs.
MEC also plans to invest in solar resources for the facility.
“This is done to help reduce the annual operating costs for the entire facility,” Carlson said.
The solar energy equipment is provided by MEC’s Solar Initiative for the Community and funded by a billing surcharge for renewable energy programs approved by the Arizona Corporation Commission.
“I want to thank all the partners involved in this effort,” Carlson said. “A community need was identified and is now being addressed. It’s important to give our veterans an opportunity to succeed following their service to this country.
“I’m proud that Mohave Electric is playing a role in this endeavor.”
