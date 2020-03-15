PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s governor and school superintendent on Sunday ordered a statewide closure of schools starting today through at least March 27 as authorities rush to contain the outbreak of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.
The order includes Colorado River Union High and Bullhead City Elementary school districts as well as charter schools, such as Mohave Accelerated Learning Center.
Mohave Valley School District already is out on break through March 20.
“Although there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County, we realize there is great concern among our stakeholders about how this could have spread through our schools and ultimately to the larger community,” CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora and BCESD Supt. Carolyn Stewart wrote in a letter completed early Sunday evening. “This is new territory for everyone and we realize that there are many unanswered questions. We are working as quickly as possible to answer those questions with all our partners and resources in the next few days.”
Other measures taking place at Colorado River Schools include:
- All after-school clubs, athletics, and 21st Century programs are cancelled
- until further notice.
- All school-related events including athletic games and practices and fine arts performances and practices are cancelled until further notice.
- Preschool and daycare programs are cancelled until further notice.
- Work is occurring to provide food options for students and the district will provide details soon.
- District leadership is meeting to define additional details for employees regarding possible work schedules.
“Despite this adversity, we are committed to continuing to deliver high-quality instruction for which CRSK12 is known,” the latter also stated.
Updates about the situation will be sent by email as well as posted on the Colorado River Schools website, www.crsk12.org, and its Facebook page.
Gov. Doug Ducey and Supt. of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman said they’ll work with health officials to decide whether schools should remain closed longer.
Ducey and Hoffman faced growing pressure from parents, and on Sunday the state’s teachers union called for students to stay home. Public health authorities did not recommend school closures, saying keeping them open allows children to maintain routines and nutritional programs. Still, a growing number of districts made their own decisions to close or extend their spring breaks.
Ducey and Hoffman said they worked hard to keep schools open, but many districts are worried about staffing and potential absences. They urged administrators to continue remote educational opportunities, such as online or printed materials sent home, as much as possible.
“The safest place for children during this time is at home,” they wrote in an open letter. “They should not be cared for by elderly adults or those with underlying health conditions, including grandparents and other family members.”
They said they’re working with nonprofits, religious institutions and others to make childcare options available to those who need them.
Hours before the announcement Sunday, the state’s largest teachers union said it would like to see students stay home from school “until education leaders and state policymakers can present a detailed plan of support that assures students will be returning to safe classrooms and healthy school sites.”
The Arizona Education Association also urged Ducey “to exercise all the powers of his office including convening the legislature in Special Session to swiftly and directly address this unanticipated crisis.”
Meanwhile, public health officials on Sunday said Arizona had another case of the coronavirus, raising the state’s total to 13.
