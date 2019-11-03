BULLHEAD CITY — Among items on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Bullhead City Council is a presentation about the local Veterans Treatment Court, which will use a $500,000 grant from the federal government to enhance its local operations.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber, 1255 Marina Blvd.
This veterans treatment court started handling cases in early 2017 and is considered a problem-solving court for military veterans dealing with addiction, serious mental illness and recurring disorders, who end up in the general court system.
There are thousands of veterans living in Bullhead City.
The presentation originally was scheduled for the Oct. 15 council meeting. Judge Peter Psareas was invited to deliver the presentation.
Next council election
People interested in running for city council next year can look over information that might help them decide. There are four council seats up for election next year.
Incumbents Kathy Bruck, Mark Clark, Tami Ring and Sheila Shutts are up for re-election. The primary is on Aug. 4. A general election is scheduled for Nov. 3 to fill any offices left undecided in the primary.
To see the pamphlet “2020 Election Information for Candidates,” go to www.bullheadcity.com. It’s within the Elections section of the website.
If interested in picking up a candidate nomination pamphlet, contact the City Clerk’s Office to make an appointment.
Section 12
Council members will be asked to waive the need for a mineral review and report on the land located on the south end of Community Park from the Department of the Interior in exchange for the city relinquishing acreage in the Black Mountains given to it by Don Laughlin in 2015.
The land in question is gravel and sand. It won’t be excavated, said City Manager Toby Cotter.
Savings to the city is estimated to be about $10,000, according to the staff report.
This is just one part of the process required for the land swap that could take effect as soon as December of 2020.
Cotter’s report
The Veterans Treatment Court and 2020 council elections are some of the topics listed as being talked about during Cotter’s report. Information on Proposition 415 will be discussed.
It’s past the deadline to mail the ballot and have it reach Kingman in time to be counted. Today, voters need to drive up to the Mohave County Recorder’s Office, 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman, to drop off their ballots between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Ballots also can by dropped off at the Bullhead City branch of the Mohave County Public Library from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Only replacement of lost, destroyed or spoiled ballots will be provided. No provisional voting will occur.
Other items to be discussed during Cotter’s time include the Community Development Block Grant Ribbon Cutting, Greenway Trail Ground-breaking Ceremony, Highway 95 Safety Improvement Projects from Aztec Road to Bullhead Parkway, and current volunteer openings on board and commissions.
Other council business:
- Possible approval of the full release of financial assurance and acceptance of required improvements into the city system for maintenance for The Ridge at Fox Creek, Tract 5147, Unit 3. The area is east of Desert Sky Boulevard, through the Mira Monte subdivision and east of Units 1 and 2 of The Ridge at Fox Creek. The final plat was approved in July of 2018.
- Potential action to adopt an ordinance approving “Procurement and Federal Funding Provisions 2019.” This update of the procurement code adds language to the code that will spell out methods, notices and procedures. These methods, notices and practices are done but the code addition sought from the council “memorializes these practices,” according to the report written by Finance Director Rudy Vera.
- Possible action authorizing the BHC Police Department to accept a grant of $32,970 from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
