BULLHEAD CITY — It’s fair to say Koda Benavidez earned his full ride to college.
After all, the Mohave High School senior puts the “extra” in extra-curricular activities, which were part of the requirements for a 2020 Flinn Scholarship, provided annually for exceptional Arizona students to attend in-state public universities.
“I was involved a lot with theater as a student-director and actor, also choir (for which he served as president this past year),” said Benavidez, a resident of Fort Mohave, who was just getting started listing his accomplishments.
“I’ve been the student liaison for Colorado River Concert Association, publicizing different events and offering miscellaneous help,” he added. Benavidez also enjoyed a stint with the Mathletes. Anna Boyd, his advanced-placement calculus teacher, is a faculty sponsor.
What’s more, he was a member of the National Honor Society, which includes performing community service in partnership with the Rotary Club.
Of course, he met Flinn’s academic criteria as well. Among the requirements to attain the merit-based scholarship: maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher; rank in the top 5% of the graduating class; get a composite score of no less than 29 on the ACT and 1340 on the SAT.
In turn, the 18-year-old with a well-rounded background expects to continue his education at the University of Arizona in Tucson, where he will study applied mathematics with a possible double-major comprising theater performance.
To have the opportunity to procure a Flinn Scholarship, a student must first apply — a process that Benavidez began at the start of his senior year; the due date for applications was September 2019. Arizona had received upward of 1,000 entries and interviews kicked off in January of this year.
Eventually, there were 40 finalists, 23 of whom were selected as scholars.
“Some kids don’t accept the scholarships, because they get offers from other colleges (out of state),” said Benavidez.
It stands to reason that the coronavirus has hindered his preparations before hitting the road to Tucson.
“COVID-19 has made much of the college enrollment/housing process a lot less definite; it’s still uncertain what courses will look like fall semester,” Benavidez said.
It all but goes without saying the lingering pandemic has taken an inestimable toll during his final year at MHS.
“It’s affected quite a bit, mostly with my extracurriculars,” he said, citing the Mathletes competitions, spring musical “Mary Poppins” and the climactic choir concert among canceled events. “And our class’s opportunity for an in-person graduation ceremony.”
