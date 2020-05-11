BULLHEAD CITY – Graduating seniors in the Colorado River Union High School District may know soon what commencement ceremonies will look like for the Class of 2020.
Conversations with stakeholders have been occurring since March. District staff have said they anticipate being able to provide further details about graduation in the coming weeks.
“Shortly after the State of Arizona ordered schools closed, and then extended the closure for the rest of the school year, district officials quietly began working with student government leaders about alternative plans,” said CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora. “We’ve already had several meetings, exploring a variety of options and scenarios. Of course, everything is dependent upon when large group assembly restrictions are lifted.”
Although some social distancing and attendance restrictions might remain in place, ceremonies for Mohave, River Valley and CRUHSD Academy high schools may be scheduled at CRUHSD’s Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, where there will be room to spread out.
“Plans being discussed include traditional, digital and hybrid ceremonies,” Flora said. “All graduating seniors will be recognized, regardless of the type of ceremony.”
Since the closure, the district has said graduation decisions for the three schools will not be made in a vacuum.
The specific format for the ceremonies is still to be determined, however.
In addition to working with student government leaders, feasibility decisions and timelines will have guidance from Gov. Doug Ducey, Arizona Superintendent of Instruction Kathy Hoffman, the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
Once finalized, ceremony dates, times and specifics for the three individual schools will be announced publicly and provided to seniors and their families as far in advance as possible.
