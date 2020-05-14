GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — As part of a phased reopening, Grand Canyon National Park is increasing visitor access to some viewpoints on the South Rim starting Friday.
“This initial reopening phase will increase access to our public lands in a responsible way by offering the main feature of the park for the public, the view of the canyon, while reducing the potential exposure of COVID-19 to our nearly 2,500 residents,” Grand Canyon National Park Supt. Ed Keable said in a statement Wednesday.
Park officials said the South Rim entrance will reopen May 15-18 from 6-10 a.m. and visitors will have limited day use access to viewpoints, picnic areas and some restroom facilities.
The east entrance to the South Rim will remain closed. The North Rim, which closes every winter, remains closed.
Commercial services within the park remain closed.
Visitors are being told to plan to be self-sufficient, bringing food, water and hand sanitizer. There are no overnight accommodations available.
The National Park Service is working with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.
Zion National Park has reopened with restrictions after an extended closure caused by the pandemic.
The park near St. George, Utah, opened Tuesday and will be operational during daylight hours but the visitor shuttle system will remain closed. Two other Utah National Parks, Arches and Canyonlands, are expected to reopen May 29.
Zion was closed for more than a month after Utah restricted gatherings to 10 or fewer people to comply with social distancing guidelines.
“If visiting, please park legally and responsibly,” officials said on social media. “An alternative to the Zion Scenic Canyon Drive is SR-9. Additionally, more parking is available at the visitor center, which is a starting point for The Parus and Watchman Trails. It will help to have a backup plan if the Scenic Drive closes.”
There still are closed areas and activities inside the park, including The Narrows, the top section of Angels Landing and the campgrounds, officials said. Hiking is allowed but people must remain on established trails.
Visitors should take proper measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including maintaining a six-foot distance from others, limit group sizes, wash hands with soap for 20 seconds and cover mouths when coughing or sneezing, officials said.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.
