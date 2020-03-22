KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man was indicted Thursday on six charges in three cases.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Austin Richard Peacock, 25, on felony forgery and misdemeanor theft in one case, felony organized retail theft in a second case, and trafficking in stolen property and two counts of organized retail theft in a third case.
Peacock, 25, is expected to be arraigned on the charges Thursday before Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle. Peacock is being held in custody on a $15,000 bond.
The forgery and theft incidents involving U.S. currency occurred Feb. 25 in the 720 block of Hancock Road in Bullhead City, according to court documents.
The retail theft incident occurred March 12 when Peacock allegedly shoplifted three impact drills worth more than $430 from the Lowes store in the 1600 block of Highway 95 in Mohave Valley, Bullhead City police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said.
Peacock was arrested on suspicion of trafficking and retail theft for allegedly shoplifting more than $940 worth of items March 5 at Ace Hardware in the 2300 block of Miracle Mile Road in Bullhead City. The shoplifting was caught on surveillance camera. The stolen items were posted online for sale, Fromelt said.
Peacock also is charged in two other 2019 criminal cases, including burglary.
