KINGMAN — A Mohave Valley man was indicted Thursday in the axe murder of another man.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Nicholas Paul Umphress, 33, on one count of first-degree murder. He is expected to be arraigned this Thursday at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility, where he is being held without bond. His case will be heard before Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho.
A defendant convicted of first-degree murder faces up to natural life in prison or life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.
Umphress was arrested May 7 at a home in the 1200 block of Vacation Drive after detectives found the body of Victor Hernandez, 33, of Mohave Valley, with trauma to his head. The floor was covered with water as if someone had been trying to clean up, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Witnesses said that Umphress was acting strange and began pacing the living room before allegedly attacking Hernandez, unprovoked, with a hatchet, hitting him multiple times in the head. MCSO detectives said they believe Umphress attempted to clean up the crime scene before authorities arrived.
