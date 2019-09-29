BULLHEAD CITY — The city and Mohave County plan to work together to obtain a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to complete updated flood mapping of the Fox, Soto and Bojorquez washes and which requires approval by the City Council to pursue it.
The council meets Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber, 1255 Marina Blvd.
Cost of the field surveys as well as hydraulic and hydrological evaluations of the three wash areas will be $58,420. The city would be responsible for $2,921 — 5 percent of the total project cost under a FEMA Cooperating Technical Partners grant.
Information would be used by the city and county for floodplain management and mitigation, according to the staff report.
Such map revisions could result in insurance savings for those who own property within areas deemed less at risk or no longer at risk for flood. Mohave County administers FEMA regulations under the National Flood Insurance Program.
BCHPD-DEA AGREEMENTS
The Bullhead City Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency are looking to enter into new agreements to become effective immediately.
Program-Funded State and Local Task Force as well as provisional Task Force agreements will continue to provide the local police with access to federal funding and equipment used to assist the BHCPD with “narcotic, dangerous drug and drug trafficking investigations,” the staff report states.
This item requires council approval.
KNOX BOXES
Another intergovernmental agreement between the BHCPD and Bullhead City Fire District concerns Knox boxes. These devices allow emergency responders and law enforcement quick access to a dwelling or building without having to force entry.
Knox boxes remove the risk of injury to emergency responders and minimizes damage to the property that can occur when they have to force their way into a location to respond to an emergency call, the Knox Company states on its website, knoxbox.com.
The council needs to approve this agreement.
Also on the agenda:
- To hear from City Manager Toby Cotter, who is scheduled to talk about: the Proposition 415 publicity pamphlet; the Proposition 415 ballot slated to be mailed out to voters on Oct. 9; the Talas Harbor grand opening; the Arizona Department of Transportation Highway 95 construction project from Seventh Street to Aviation Way; and the ADOT Highway 95 plan for a Smart Detection System to improve traffic flow.
- Proclaim Wednesday as annual “National Night Out.”
- Proclaim Oct. 6-12 as “Fire Prevention Week.”
