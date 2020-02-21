BULLHEAD CITY – A $100,000 grant has been awarded to the Arizona Department of Public Safety by the DUI Abatement Council, a $20,000 increase from the previous year.
The grant will benefit DUI enforcement throughout the state by covering costs such as overtime staffing, other employee-
related expenses and will give the capability for the department to deploy troopers in areas that statistically experience higher alcohol-related injury or fatal crashes.
The AZDPS said that additional troopers will help to increase the chances of stopping impaired drivers before a serious or deadly crash happens. Collision investigations, disabled motorists, debris, criminal violations, court proceedings and other administrative assignments typically reduce the amount of proactive patrol time a regular duty trooper can conduct. The grant will increase the proactive patrol time for troopers, allows them to target impaired drivers specifically.
The DUI Abatement Council is administered by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
