BULLHEAD CITY — Grasshoppers are making their way through the Tri-state.
People began noticing them over the weekend.
Michael Cavallero, who has been on the job for nearly a month as the city’s pest abatement manager, watched them Friday evening from the Safeway parking lot.
There and in many well-lit areas, the insects seemed to frolic in by day and, at night, near light sources.
Cavallero said he wanted to see these pallid-winged grasshoppers in action after reading about a massive swarm in Las Vegas. There were so many grasshoppers there that National Weather Service radar picked up the presence of them in a way that looked like a rain storm.
A wet winter has grasshoppers on the move. It’s believed these grasshoppers came from the Las Vegas swarm.
“A lot of lights disorient them,” Cavallero said. “And cities are beacons of light.”
Las Vegas resorts beam out the most conspicuous beacons within their known habitation region. This species of grasshopper is a desert creature found in western North America. It can live as far as Canada to the north and Argentina to the south.
“It’s kind of a shock,” said Matt Hanrahan, of Baron Pest Solutions, in Fort Mohave. “We thought we’d missed them completely this year.”
Hanrahan said the number of grasshoppers here is significantly smaller than that in April of 2013.
These insects are especially challenged to survive in the Tri-state right now because it’s very hot and dry. The high temperature in Bullhead City on Monday was 115 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A high of 117 was reported in both Laughlin and Needles.
Today’s temperature is predicted to reach 110 degrees.
It’s likely they won’t be around for too much longer, said Cavallero and Hanrahan.
“With the heat I can’t imagine they’ll last very long,” Hanrahan speculated.
It’s also expected that the swarm’s presence won’t affect crops because, along with the stifling heat, there isn’t that much left growing in the fields as August approaches. Some might find their way into people’s yards to chomp on whatever is growing.
These grasshoppers are primarily herbivores. Some are omnivores, however, and can sometimes be seen dining on animal feces or carcasses.
“It depends on what food sources have been available to them,” Hanrahan said.
The Mohave County Public Health Department advises that the grasshoppers pose no public health risk — other than being a nuisance.
Their congregation, however, can have an indirect impact on humans.
Some sidewalks or roads might become slippery in areas where many of them die together, such as in highly lighted areas. Exceptionally large swarms might make it hard for drivers to see.
This species of grasshopper isn’t known to bite into humans when they become hungry. And pets, such as dogs or cats, aren’t likely to become sick from eating one or two of them.
Hanrahan added that people can make their yards less attractive to these grasshoppers by placing yellow or amber bulbs into light fixtures until these winged visitors move on or die.
Grasshoppers are considered a sign of luck in many cultures. Some grasshoppers are locusts, however. If locusts find and devastate crops, those farmers don’t feel very lucky.
The large number of grasshoppers is welcomed around the Tri-state by some of its inhabitants who might be feeling pretty lucky right now.
“It’s like a buffet for birds, bats and lizards,” Cavallero said.
