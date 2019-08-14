BULLHEAD CITY — Court records indicate a Bullhead City man stabbed his mother in the chest so hard that the knife pierced through her chest and out her back.
Details of Sunday’s homicide were laid out in a probable cause statement filed in Bullhead City Justice Court.
The affidavit said that Bette Jean Vaughn, 74, was seated at the kitchen table in her Jasper Avenue home and was using a laptop computer when she was attacked by Travers Wesley Proulx, 43, at 4:15 a.m. Proulx reportedly used a large butcher knife, stabbing her in the chest two or three times.
“One stab wound went completely through Bette Vaughn’s chest causing an exit wound on her back,” the document said.
It said Proulx’s brother was sleeping nearby and witnessed the stabbing when awakened by his mother’s screams
The brother and the victim’s husband told police that Proulx said he would have them killed by the Aryan Brotherhood if they called authorities. The affidavit said Proulx fled and was denied entry at a nearby residence where the knife was located in the backyard.
The document said Proulx ended up at a Gemstone Avenue home, where a
woman let him in. The woman told police Proulx spoke of his mother’s murder and laughed about it.
“I just killed that bitch,” he said according to the woman, who told police she then asked who he had killed. “My mom, I stabbed her three times.”
The woman told police Proulx said he killed Vaughn because she was molesting his daughter, according to the affidavit. It said his brother and the victim’s husband confirmed Proulx called his mother a child molester and that they argued frequently after she posted bond to gain his release from the Mohave County Adult Detention Center earlier this summer.
Bullhead City police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said Proulx was well known to local law enforcement. Court records indicate convictions on assault and other charges last year, and pending charges in a case involving forgery, fraud, identity theft and theft of means of transportation. His trial in that case was scheduled to begin Sept. 5 although it may be continued because of the new first-degree murder charge.
Arizona Department of Corrections records show Proulx served 18 months in prison on Apache County drug convictions in the mid-1990s, and had a history of disciplinary infractions during his period of incarceration.
Proulx is being held on $2 million bond with a preliminary hearing in Bullhead City Justice Court set next Monday.
