BULLHEAD CITY — Arizona Predator Prevention and Save the Children Movement Bullhead City will conduct a peaceful rally Sunday to bring attention to child/human sex trafficking.
Participants are asked to meet at the former Bed, Bath & Beyond parking lot in the Mohave Crossroads shopping center at 9 a.m. Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and create signs; colors for the event are light blue and yellow. Participants will caravan through Bullhead City to Bullhead Community Park, where keynote speakers are expected to deliver messages.
The event is expected to conclude by 11:30 a.m.
