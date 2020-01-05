BULLHEAD CITY — A founding member of the nonprofit Guardian Foundation was asked about recent criticism by people who say what it does to help the community’s homeless only encourages them to stay that way.
A person at a recent Bullhead City Council meeting also referred to the foundation as a “toxic charity” during a discussion about posting signs asking passersby not to support panhandlers in areas of the city where that activity frequently occurs.
The council, during that Dec. 17 meeting, approved posting such signs, which also will advise people to give money to groups and charities that help those in need.
Members of the foundation have been quick to point out that many panhandlers aren’t even homeless.
CJ Kelly, one of the volunteer group’s founders, said last week that “providing a meal isn’t enabling the homeless to be homeless.”
Kelly also explained that the foundation does more than simply feed the homeless.
“The meals provide an opportunity for conversation,” he said. “And observation.”
People who volunteer with the foundation assist the homeless by putting them in touch with other service providers that can help solve problems, such as replacing lost personal identification, obtaining a bus pass to get to appointments or even reuniting with loved ones. Volunteers also provide clothing, socks, water, hygiene products, blankets and tents to people inhabiting local parks and other outdoor areas.
These volunteers can address this with first-hand knowledge because they spend plenty of time with local homeless people. Gradually building trust with each homeless person allows the group’s volunteers to find out what each person needs to make their existence less complicated, and to ultimately find them a place to live.
Working with local law enforcement also is an important part of the foundation’s activities. The group has a good working relationship with the Bullhead City Police Department. For example, Ofcr. Jason Harms focuses some of his work time on homelessness issues. The BCPD and groups that assist the homeless work together to find solutions to many problems that arise, said Kelly.
Being arrested while living on the streets because of intoxication or disorderly behavior can be a devastating setback for a homeless person who was trying to return to a more stable life. Not that there isn’t also a significant personal cost for someone who’s employed and has a stable place to live. However, if they have substance abuse issues but fail to stay sober or drug-free for a day or so they are less likely to go to jail or even lose all of their worldly possessions than a homeless person who is found amid a similar misstep.
The reason? When you live outdoors, it’s easier to be seen and noticed.
“And because they can’t afford to pay the fine after being arrested, they are picked up and arrested again. It’s a perpetuating cycle,” Kelly said. “It’s unfair to criminalize homelessness.”
Kelly also noted that it costs taxpayers money every time a homeless person is arrested, booked, taken into court, sentenced and fined. It costs less to get homeless people off the streets and into subsidized housing before getting them individualized care. A stable living arrangement has been found to make past risky behaviors less attractive and to lead people to live more productive lives, he stressed.
While the Legacy Foundation, Christine Stamper Center for Help and Hope is expected to open within the next few months — an event Kelly described as “a blessing” — not every homeless person in the area will relocate there. Other efforts to help homeless people in the community will continue to be necessary. The foundation will be assisting the shelter with its mission to help homeless individuals and families.
Kelly explained that if anyone can bathe or shower regularly — homeless or not — the better chance they’ll have at keeping a job if they are decent employees in other ways.
The foundation is trying to find money to pay for a mobile shower system. Being able to take care of personal hygiene is crucial for people trying to get off of the streets.
“It would be a huge step forward,” he said.
He said he knows of at least one person who recently lost a job because they couldn’t find a way to clean up.
Being homeless can be a time-consuming and complicated lifestyle. Some are lucky enough to find short-term stays in local motels. But having to routinely relocate from one outdoor location to another can result in much more than clothing and personal items being lost.
Nonetheless, some homeless people find it difficult to make choices that could help them get off the streets and into a secure residence. Kelly likened it to people who have been imprisoned for so long that they become more comfortable behind bars than living on the outside.
“They become quite free in that cage. ... They know what the drill is,” he said. “They need to be helped to make good long-term choices.”
But they also deserve to be treated like the human beings they are, he emphasized.
Kelly said that people interested in the foundation’s activities, fundraising activities and operations are welcome to inquire. People interested in learning about homelessness issues and causes also can contact them.
However, some of the accusations being posted online have been off-base, especially that some of the people involved with the foundation are paid because they aren’t, Kelly said. Assertions that there have been instances of stealing valor also are untrue because the group helps anyone who is homeless, not just homeless veterans.
“We’re an open book and interested in rational questions and discussions,” Kelly added. “But we’re not open to attacks.”
Go to the foundation’s Facebook page or call 949-275-6638.
