FORT MOHAVE — A Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy was not injured after shots were fired at his patrol vehicle late Sunday night in Fort Mohave.
Mohave Silent Witness is offering a $750 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday night.
The deputy, who has not been identified publicly, reportedly was trying to make a routine traffic stop in the area of East Camino Viejo and South Calle Ranchita when shots were fired toward him, striking his vehicle “multiple times,” according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The vehicle, believed to have been occupied by two men, fled after the shooting and has not been located.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or the persons involved is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 928-753-0753 or at 800-522-4312. The case number to reference is DR#20-023544.
