KINGMAN — A pair of elected officials had some intense exchanges during the budget workshop Mohave County Supervisors conducted on Thursday.
The sharpness of the banter between Sup. Hildy Angius and Presiding Judge Charles Gurtler caught others by surprise.
Angius expressed concern about various raises proposed for court staff, including finance and human resource employees. Gurtler noted many court system positions have been undercompensated for a long period of time.
“It’s really hard to stomach having court employees being the bastard step-children in the county,” Gurtler said. He said court staff suffer while producing admirably and drawing regional and national attention for successful innovation.
“I’m surprised by your tone,” Angius told Gurtler. “I really don’t understand the attitude that you’re showing right now. I know you’re passionate. I know you want the best for your department. I get it, but I just asked a question and I’m a little put off at your tone toward this board.”
The exchange continued for another minute before ending abruptly before the board continued its workshop.
Prior to the contentious back and forth, Gurtler told the board that suspensions of jury trials due to the coronavirus pandemic has created a backlog of about 200 jury trials. He said that log jam will be difficult and expensive to clear.
Gurtler praised his employees for converting normal in-person grand jury proceedings to a virtual system, something he said most other court systems have been unable to achieve. He further noted that staff was conducting an experiment Friday to see if jury selection for trials also could be handled electronically.
