BULLHEAD CITY — Some students in the Colorado River Union High School District were surprised to see porn mixed in with their regular class work at one point last week, courtesy of a hacker, said CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora.
Flora didn’t say how many CRUHSD students were affected but provided assurance that security has been added to make hacking more difficult.
“We shut it down,” Flora said Monday night. “It hasn’t happened since.”
People using Zoom for business meetings as well as instructional purposes have reported numerous incidents of hacking worldwide — some of which consisted of pornographic material. It made worldwide news as people began self-isolating. Hackers were interrupting working meetings and virtual learning from home because of COVID-19.
The district uses Google Classroom, which also has been hacked numerous times around the world.
But sometimes events are much closer to home:
“Our family was upset this happened in our community to our kids,” said one woman in a Facebook post on Monday. “It happened — kids confirmed.”
Flora did emphasize that in the online world, people wanting to be disruptive or make a point will continue to attempt to do so. That means continuing to put up a new electronic wall that’s stronger than the last one after someone electronically scales it.
“We don’t live in a vacuum,” he added.
