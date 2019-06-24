Eldorado Resorts announced Monday it is purchasing Caesars Entertainment, the parent company of Harrah’s Laughlin, in a deal worth $17.3B. Eldorado, which owns the Tropicana Laughlin, will take on the Caesar names. It also will sell and lease back Harrah’s Laughlin and two other Harrah’s properties from a real estate trust formed as part of Caesars’ bankruptcy reorganization in 2017.