KINGMAN — A Lake Havasu City man who admitted viewing pornography online for hours while buzzed on methamphetamine faces prosecution for sexual exploitation of a minor.
An investigation began last fall when the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children task force informed Lake Havasu police that someone had uploaded at least 23 images of child pornography from a home in the 3000 block of Whirlwind Lane.
“All of them contained images of young juvenile and prepubescent male and female children engaging in sexually exploitive exhibition and other sexual acts,” a police report stated. The investigation led to the December arrest of Larry Henderson, 27.
The police reports indicate that Henderson admitted getting high and viewing pornorgraphy. He said, however, he never intentionally sought out child porn, but would end up there when clicking on pop up images on his computer screen.
