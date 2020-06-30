LAKE HAVASU CITY — The body of a man who went missing over the weekend was recovered from Lake Havasu on Monday. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man who had disappeared in the water near Thompson Bay, at about 4:07 p.m. Sunday.
Search and dive operations that were unsuccessful Sunday resumed early Monday.
“At approximately 10:22 a.m., divers located the male subject deceased in approximately 21 feet of water,” said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen. “The male victim has been identified as Gary Elliott Welmer, 67, of Lake Havasu City.”
Mortensen had no information regarding how Welmer came to be in the water. She said that is part of an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.