LAKE HAVASU CITY — The Bullhead City Police Department in investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday in Lake Havasu City, leaving a man dead in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers.
At around noon Wednesday, a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to serve an order of protection on a resident, identified as 39-year-old Ronald Stuart Chipman, in the 3300 block of Pocahontas Drive. Chipman reportedly pointed a weapon at the deputy. Additional law enforcement personnel were called to the scene for assistance.
According to information from the Bullhead City Police Department, Chipman barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to comply with officers’ commands. Lake Havasu City police officers and SWAT team and additional deputies and SWAT personnel from the sheriff’s office attempted to communicate with Chipman, who reportedly responded with several irrational statements.
After several hours, Chipman reportedly fired shots at officers from inside the home; officers returned fire with at least one shot striking Chipman. No officers were injured.
Chipman was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center with serious injuries and later was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing. It is protocol to have an outside agency investigate an officer-involved shooting. Two Lake Havasu City Police officers who discharged their weapons are on administrative leave, which is also customary in an officer-involved shooting incident.
