KINGMAN — Tuesday’s sentencing hearing for a Lake Havasu City man who stabbed his father lacked some suspense because prison punishment was mandated in the plea agreement convicting Markos Martinez, 22, of two aggravated assault charges.
“The court has no discretion,” said Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert. “I’m sending you to prison for 10 years. That’s your agreement with the state.”
One assault conviction involved the Aug. 18 stabbing at Martinez’s father’s home in the 3600 block of Swordfish Drive in Lake Havasu City. The other is for Martinez punching a police officer while trying to resist arrest. Defense attorney Brad Rideout said the violence occurred because addiction and use of methamphetamine mixed horribly with the defendant’s schizophrenic condition.
Prosecutor Megan McCoy said Martinez was one of many cases she has handled where drug use exacerbated a defendant’s mental health issues, accounting for bizarre behavior.
“God is telling me to do this to you,” Martinez told his father during the stabbing, according to police reports. “God sent me to do this. You better apologize to my mom.”
Martinez’ mother told Judge Lambert that her son came to her shortly before the violent episode with his father.
“I really need help. I’m hearing voices,” she said her son told her.
Rideout told Lambert that Martinez is an ideal citizen when maintaining his schizophrenia treatment and staying off drugs. Otherwise, his behavior is unpredictable, Rideout said.
“It’s a Dr. Jekyll, Mr. Hyde thing where he falls off the wagon and hurts the people he loves,” he said.
