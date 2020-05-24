KINGMAN — A Lake Havasu City man who played video games and got high with a friend while his young daughter suffered fatal heat exhaustion when left unattended in a vehicle will go to the Arizona Department of Corrections for 16 years.
The punishment for Ty Martin, 24, is stipulated in a plea agreement entered Friday in Mohave County Superior Court.
Martin’s plea serves as a conviction of second-degree murder in the May 11, 2019, death of his 18-month-old daughter.
Deputy Mohave County attorney Karolina Czaplinska said Martin left his sleeping daughter in his vehicle with the windows rolled up while he visited at a friend’s apartment on Tailstar Lane in Lake Havasu City. She said Martin never checked on the girl before he and the friend got into the vehicle at least 45 minutes after the girl was left there.
“She was unresponsive when he was back in the car and his friend pointed out that the child looked very sweaty and appeared to be unresponsive,” Czaplinska said. She said resuscitation efforts failed and the girl was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center.
Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle scheduled a June 19 hearing for formal sentencing.
