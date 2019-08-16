NEEDLES — Geraldine Kaina turned a family fishing outing into a memorable occasion indeed.
Kaina, her boyfriend, John Dozier, and her sister, Marjoary Kaea, tried their luck with anchovies off Coors Island in the Colorado River near the railroad bridge near Needles. Kaina was rewarded with the “biggest fish I’d ever caught.”
The 30-pound striper was taken on “a regular pole,” said Kaina, a veteran angler who is a native of Hawaii but now calls the Tri-state home.
“At first, I thought it was a snag,” she said, “but then it pulled me back.”
She said she wasn’t sure exactly how long the fish vs. fisherman fight lasted — “It took me a while to bring it in” — because she was too excited about the catch.
“We go fishing a lot,” she said, noting that in the summer, she and Dozier hit the river around 7 p.m., when it is a bit cooler. Kaea was vacationing in the Tri-state and joined the occasion.
Dozier played his role, manning the net to haul in the striper once Kaina got it close to shore. Kaea played her role, too, helping Kaina with the monster once they got it home.
“My sister and I cleaned it,” Kaina said. “We scaled it, cut it up, froze it.”
The huge fish went to good use.
“I took it to my kids,” she said, noting she has family in Las Vegas. “They made fish soup, fried fish, everything they could think of.”
Kaina said she has been a lifelong angler.
“I’m from Hawaii — and I miss my fishing,” she said. But she added she was sure she never had landed anything that big.
“Never,” she said. “That’s the biggest fish I’ve ever caught.”
