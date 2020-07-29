KINGMAN — The Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal head-on collision between Lake Havasu City and the Bill Williams River bridge. Agency spokesman Bart Graves said the Saturday crash on State Route 95 was reported at 9:51 p.m., at Milepost 162.
Graves said a Subaru driven by a California man was southbound when it failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the double center line into the northbound travel lanes.
“The Subaru sedan collided head-on with a Dodge Ram truck in the northbound traffic lanes,” Graves said. “The Subaru caught fire and became completely engulfed in flames, with the driver trapped inside.”
Graves said the Subaru driver, Jeffry Tabor, 44, of Joshua Tree, was dead at the scene. He said the driver of the pickup was transported to the local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.