KINGMAN — Local benefits consultant Erin P. Collins & Associates and local insurance broker Springberg McAndrews have announced the launch of an association health plan feasibility study for businesses in Mohave County.
Mohave County businesses with 20 to 200-plus eligible employees are welcome to attend one of the upcoming informational meetings next week to hear details and find out how to participate. Only those companies participating in the feasibility study will be invited to join the plan if it is determined to be financially viable.
Meetings are scheduled for Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. in Bullhead City at the Laughlin Ranch Clubhouse, 1380 William Hardy Drive; Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. in the LaQuinta Hotel, 3419 Hotel Way, Kingman; and Thursday from
9 to 11 a.m. at the Hampton Inn, 245 London Bridge Road, Lake Havasu City.
For more information, contact Stephanie Moore, ECA, Inc., at 928-753-4700, ext. 303, or Dee Erhart, Springberg McAndrews, at 928-855-9421.
