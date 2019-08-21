BULLHEAD CITY — The public is invited to join community leaders Sept. 7 at the inaugural Integrated Health Symposium.
The goal of the free event is to help citizens understand the importance of addressing physical health, mental health, and/or substance abuse disorders.
The symposium will feature a series of guest speakers presenting their stories. Attendees will learn about community efforts toward a more encompassing approach to overcome stigma and work toward a healthier community.
Law enforcement officials, medical providers, government officials and addiction specialists will share first-hand accounts of the trauma-informed approach responders and providers are working to provide to the community.
The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Building 600 on the Bullhead City campus of Mohave Community College.
It will also feature vendors and a light breakfast and lunch.
Sponsors include Mohave Area Partnership Promoting Educated Decisions, MCC Bullhead City, Arizona Youth Partnership, WestCare Arizona, North Country HealthCare Terros Health and KNTR 106.3.
Anyone who would like to be a vendor is advised to reserve space early; vender space is limited.
More information is available from Jasmine Chang at 928-577-7286 or jasminemaile11@gmail.com, or by calling 520-449-9677.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.