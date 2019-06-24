KINGMAN — A Superior Court judge on Monday temporarily denied a request by a Meadview murder suspect for a new attorney.
Victor Steven Empie, 65, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and attempted arson of an occupied structure. He is being held in county jail on a $1 million bond.
Superior Court Commissioner Billy Sipe Jr. said that two psychologists again gave conflicting evaluations with one psychologist ruling that Empie was competent to stand trial while the second ruled he was not competent.
A third psychologist, whose evaluation could have ended the deadlock, refused to meet with Empie and didn’t submit a report. In Rule 11 mental health evaluations, only two psychologists usually are needed.
In March 2017, Empie was ruled competent to stand trial after two psychologists gave conflicting testimony. One psychologist testified that Empie was delusional, reportedly distrusting police and the judicial system.
Empie’s attorney, Randall Craig, of Scottsdale, asked Sipe not to rule on Empie’s request for a new attorney until another evidentiary hearing was held to determine Empie’s mental competency. Craig previously said he will bring up an insanity defense at his client’s trial
The judge denied a new attorney for Empie until the evidentiary hearing and set that hearing for July 26.
Empie previously expressed unhappiness with his attorney over the lack of access to the evidence in the case. Craig was assigned to Empie’s case in March 2018. Four of Empie’s previous attorneys withdrew from his murder case in February 2018.
Empie was arrested April 8, 2016, and charged with murdering his neighbor, John Hewett Payne, 66, after a fight in Meadview. Empie allegedly crashed his truck into Payne’s recreational vehicle, knocking the trailer off its jacks, according to the sheriff’s office.
The noise of Empie’s truck crashing into their Gladiola Drive home woke Payne and his wife. As Payne opened his front door, Empie allegedly shot Payne in the abdomen, killing him, MCSO said.
