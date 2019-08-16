BULLHEAD CITY — The summer heat has reduced the number of anglers on the Colorado River and, by extension, some of the reports of success.
But those who are venturing out still are coming home with fish, according to Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City.
“The striped bass are still moving in to escape the heat of Lake Havasu,” Braun reasoned. “Now, mind you, this is a guess as our waters are always cooler and we are getting a bunch of the smaller line-sides all over up and down the river.
“Near Davis Dam hasn’t been as good as we are hoping for. The casino area on either side of the Colorado River works and produces fish.”
Braun noted that an Arizona license allows anglers to fish on the river bordering Arizona.
“Our Arizona license allows the holder to fish both sides of the river and to be on the river itself,” he said. “Anglers used to have to have a $3 stamp on your license.”
The Section 12 beach extension on the south end of Community Park remains a popular location.
“A great spot for relaxing or for fishing,” Braun said. “It’s Community Park. I have heard of Community Park being referred to as Turtle Beach or Turtle Park, although that is a giant tortoise (in front of the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce). It’s a great call from our younger crowd.”
Braun noted that the resumption of trout stocking in October will add to the draw for the area.
And while small stripers are plentiful, there are a few bigger ones out there. Gene Tafoya fished in the Palo Verde area, using anchovies while fishing from the shore, and caught four nice stripers. The largest weighed 9.42 pounds and was 323⁄8 inches long. He also landed a 43⁄4-pounder and a couple of other nice ones.
“This is some great fish and shows that we do get some larger stripers coming in, so have a good fresh knot and have the drag set for a good run when you latch on to one of these,” Braun said.
Lake Mohave news remains spotty.
“I am not sure what or why,” Braun said. “I am still getting some rumors of smallmouth bass being landed on plastics in the peanut butter-and-jelly color.
“No word of catfish except from Topock Marsh. This area produces largemouth bass and catfish with a few panfish back in the tulles. It’s anchovies and chicken livers for the catfish and spinner baits working the best for the largemouth. White or green should be your best colors to go to.”
If you’re having any success, share the news with Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd, or give him a call at 928-763-8550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.