BULLHEAD CITY — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning in effect today through Wednesday night.
Daytime high temperatures of up to 120 degrees are likely in the Colorado River Valley with all of the Tri-state impacted. The advisory covers all of southern Nevada, southeastern California and northwestern Arizona.
The advisory issued Thursday said risks are highest for excessive heat in the Bullhead City area from Saturday through Tuesday with highs ranging from 116 to in excess of 120 each day and overnight lows around 90.
In the Las Vegas area, daytime highs of 110 to 115 are expected.
Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
The NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and lose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency. Call 911.
